Healthcare Hero’s Name: Cadie Susanne Loftis

Cadie is an LPN and works for Tennessee Home Health as a home health Nurse. She comes several times a week to do wound care on my husbands feet. She is more than just a nurse, with her energetic smile, personality, dedicated care and passion one can only have by being a natural healer in the field. There is always a smile attached to each visit. She is a mom, wife, new homeowner, and enjoys life! we really love her like family.

Submitted by: Toneeke Runinwater Henderson