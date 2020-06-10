Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Scattered Showers And Storms Today, Then Drier And Very Pleasant Weather Ahead!

This Morning: , Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows will settle into the low 70’s. Some areas of fog will be popping up. Sunrise this morning is at 6:26am.

This Afternoon: Very warm and humid again with scattered showers and storms moving through. Highs will reach the mid & upper 80’s. Take note: Some of these late-day storms could be on the strong side!

Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy and drier for tonight. Milder as well, with overnight with lows in the low 60’s. Mountains could drop into the upper 50’s.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the rest of the week with lower humidity. Afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80’s and lows in the low 60’s through Sunday morning with abundant sunshine from Thursday through Saturday..

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows.

