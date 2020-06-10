Tennessee will allow nursing home visits beginning Monday

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee signs an order to resume visits to senior care and nursing homes in Tennessee beginning on Monday.

Facilities that choose to reopen then must..

— test all staff and residents at least once

— have no new cases in 28 days

— comply with regulators

— “Overall stability of the disease burden” in the community they are in

“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Gov. Lee said. “Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being.”

But you will have to follow some new rules…

— make appointments for your visit

— caps on the number of visitors and visits per facility

— social distancing and masks

— temperature checks and screenings at the entrance

— outdoor visits or barrier visits or you can visit a room with proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the last 72 hours.

“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health.

“We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGovBillLee%2Fvideos%2F263953128045914%2F&show_text=0&width=476″ width=”476″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>