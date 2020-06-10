Talented Tray Curry a Receiving Luxury For Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) A big, fast receiver is a luxury in football, and it’s one Bradley Central has enjoyed over the last few years in Tray Curry. The 6’5 wide-out has verbally committed to Tennessee, after racking up over 1,200 all-purpose yards last season as a junior.

Tray Curry looks like a college athlete already.

Come to think of it, he’s always looked that way to Bears coach Damon Floyd.

Said Floyd:”Yeah I remember the first day I saw him when he walked in. I thought he was 22-years-old. I guess his freshman year he was like thirteen. He’s only sixteen right now.”

Said Curry:”Like ever since I was little, a lot of coaches have been asking me how old are you? Like ever since I’ve been playing like young. Playing AAU ball like other football and basketball tournaments.”

Despite his size, Curry never wanted to do anything else but play receiver.

Said Curry:”With my size I always wanted to play wide receiver. Ever since I was growing up, Amari Cooper, he has been my favorite wide receiver.”

No doubt there are some defensive backs that wished Curry were at a different position.

Said Curry:”A lot of times I truck a lot of defensive backs. Knock them on their butts.”

Reporter:”Do you get held on every play when you go out for a pass?”

Said Curry:”Almost every play they hold me, but I’ve got to fight against it.”

Big guys like Curry who can run, you can bet they’re going to get some touches in the backfield as well.

Said Floyd:”Like I said before, there have been so many coverages we have seen when Tray plays. It takes you awhile as an offensive coordinator to kind of figure that stuff out. We figured out the easiest way to get him the ball is just get him in the backfield and hand it to him, and it didn’t really matter what the coverages were then?

Reporter:”Is he a fail-safe on third down?”

Said Floyd:”We don’t care what down it is? We don’t care what down it is or where it’s at during a game, if we can get the ball to Tray, that’s the goal offensively.”

Reporter:”I think he had a kickoff return for a touchdown.”

Said Floyd:”Yeah I think he has returned a couple of kickoffs actually. Probably need to do that more often honestly just to get him on the field. We try to give him a break every now and then, but he can do it all. He can play offense, defense, special teams. I think the biggest thing is just get the ball in his hands somehow and let him work.”

Reporter:”Can you compare him to anybody at all?”

Said Floyd:”Yeah. The guys on Sunday.”