Statue of ex-Panthers owner removed from outside stadium

By STEVE REED and TOM FOREMAN Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been removed from outside the NFL team’s stadium. Richardson announced in 2017 that he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and directed a racial slur at an African American team scout. A team statement said it was concerned about possible attempts to take the 13-foot statue down, but didn’t elaborate. A crane lifted the statue from its pedestal to be trucked away Wednesday. The team didn’t say where it would be relocated.

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)