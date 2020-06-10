Soddy Daisy cancels 4th of July celebration

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Soddy Daisy is the latest community to cancel 4th of July plans during the pandemic.
The Fourth festivities, car show and fireworks have all been cancelled.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty posed in requiring social distancing, the City believes at this time it is in the best interest of the citizens to not have an event of this size.”
The city plans to resume the celebration in 2021.
But Soddy Daisy is not the first community to reconsider their plans for the 4th.
The annual Pops on the River concert and fireworks at Coolidge Park have been cancelled.
The Lookouts won’t have their shows because they still aren’t playing games.
Collegedale, Spring City, Middle Valley (Camp Columbus), and Greysville TN have also cancelled their festivities and fireworks.
Signal Mountain has cancelled their annual fireworks show, but will still sell barbecue during the day.
LaFayette is doing the opposite.. cancelling Freedom Fest but continuing the fireworks show.
The city of Athens, TN has announced they will hold their annual fireworks show at the park.