Protesters Join Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Protesters took their message from the streets, to the city council meeting Tuesday night.

“Invest in our youth centers, free and reduced cost of summer programming. Preschool and early learner programs. Restorative justice programs and increased investment to public transportation and CARTA” said a district seven resident.

On Monday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond told us that there is no solid replacement to law enforcement, “I haven’t heard anybody come up with something that takes the place of peace and order.”

But Katie Laughter told council members we need more professionals dealing with problems before police.

She is a former family counselor herself, “If there was a mental health crisis, if there was a domestic violence situation, they would call me first and I would decide if police intervention is necessary.”

Geoff Meldahl of the Democratic Socialists of America says trained social workers can be a solution, “Somebody who’s unarmed and not associated in the mind of the community with violent results.”

Council members listened to people for more than seven hours, ending after 1 A-M.

In the end, they agreed that changes need to come.

“It’s time to start thinking outside of the box on what needs to be done to move us forward” Council member Demetrus Coonrod.