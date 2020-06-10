Mom To Mom – Treat Your Friends with a Custom Cookie Basket

We have a fun way to put a smile on your neighbor’s faces. This year, my kids and I really wanted to do something sweet and fun for our neighbors, just to let them know that we care and of course, to put a smile on their face.

When I came across this cookie basket from One Good Thing, I knew we had to make it. It’s fun and simple and it’s made with a paper plate. All in all. This should take you about 5-10 minutes and all you really need is a paper plate, some scissors, some fun decorations that you can get at a craft store and tape. So we’re going to go ahead and start assembling this. What you’re going to do is you’re going to take your paper plate, you’re going to cut, then you’re going to fold then you’re going to take. Now you can decorate. I personally liked this little flower detail along with the ribbon that I found at a craft store.

I created this really cute thank you note, which you can do it however you would like to decorate it. Once you’ve got it complete, then you can put the cookies in. I chose to put the wax paper just because we bake the cookies and sometimes it has oils that come out, we just want to protect the bottom of the basket. My kids and I delivered this to our neighbor’s house and they were so excited, it made their day. Something about receiving this, receiving our surprise makes it 10 times more delightful.

