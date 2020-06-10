MLS to restart its season with tournament starting July 8

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Major League Soccer is set to resume its season with a tournament starting July 8 in Florida. The league suspended play on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak after its teams had played just two games. The league’s 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Following the tournament, teams will resume the season in their home markets.

