Martin Truex Jr Captures His First Victory of the Season at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. Truex won the Martinsville grandfather clock on the paperclip-shaped track at just 0.526 miles. He won for the first time with new crew chief Jason Small. Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano made it a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske. The race started shortly after NASCAR issued a ban of the confederate flag. Bubba Wallace had called for NASCAR to ban the flag and finished 11th.

