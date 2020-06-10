Grammys make awards changes, address conflicts of interest

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title. The academy is also having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest. The new rules announced Wednesday will affect the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The show will air live on Jan. 31, 2021. In recent years the best new artist award has been scrutinized because the academy placed a song and album limit, disqualifying specific performers. Under the new rules there are no longer limitations on how many songs or albums an act releases.

