GA election results from Tuesday

(WDEF) – Blowouts, runoffs and a surprise or two.

Let’s check out the results from Georgia’s primaries on Tuesday for the northwest corner of the state.

RACE: U.S. Senate Democratic Primary

Why We Care: The winner takes on Republican Senator (and fierce Donald Trump backer) David Perdue in November. This race is likely to see a lot of national money & attention from both Democrats and Republicans.

Results: Jon Osoff who runs a media company in Atlanta, is still trying to clear the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. If he falls short, he will face either Sarah Riggs Amico or Teresa Tomlinson who were in a tight race for second.

The runoff would by on August 11th.

RACE: U.S. House Dist 14 Republican Primary

Why We Care: The winner will replace Republican Tom Graves in Congress, who decided not to run again.

Results: John Cowan, Bill Hembree & Matt Laughridge all spent lots of money on adds that ran in our market. But they all were badly beaten by Rome businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. But with 9 candidates in the race, she had very little chance of avoiding a runoff. It looks like Dr. Cowan will finish in second place and face her again in August.

RACE: State Senate Dist 53 (Dade/Walker/Catoosa/Chattooga counties)

Why We Care: Arguably one of the most powerful politicians in our part of the state, Jeff Mullis, faced an unusual challenge. 26 year old Colton Moore quit his job as the youngest representative in the Georgia House to run against the veteran Mullis.

Results: Late in the count, Mullis wins with around 57% of the vote, compared to Moore (30%) and Todd Noblitt (11%).

RACE: State House Dist 1 (Dade/Walker)

Why We Care: This seat was open when Colton Moore left to run for Senate. The man he upset two years ago was trying to get his old job back.

Results: It still is too early to call, but John Deffenbaugh is leading Mike Cameron.

RACE: Whitfield County Commission Chairperson

Why We Care: An incumbent gets upset.

Results: Commission Chair Lynn Laughter was upset by challenger Jevin Jensen by more than 2000 votes.

Jensen managed a local floor covering plant before opening his own small business.

RACE: Dade County Executive

Why We Care: The leader of the Dade County Commission became a Coronavirus star with his daily live updates on Facebook. Still Ted Rumley faced a serious challenge to keep his job.

Results: Despite predictions of a possible upset, Rumley easily won another term over challenger Nathan Wooten by 700 votes.

RACE: Walker County Commission

Why We Care: After years of one politician running all of the county.. the sole commissioner.. Walker residents are switching to a new form of government. They now will have four commissioners representing the county plus a commission chairman.

Results: Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield fended off two challengers to move over to the new chairman position.

District One (Rossville) chose Republican Robert Blakemore to face Democrat John McDonald in November.

District Two (Chickamauga) picked William Askew in the Republican primary to square off against Tyrone Davis in November.

District Three (LaFayette) had no primary opposition this time. Republican Brian Hart will face Democrat Hakie Lyndell Shropshire in November.

District Four (Chattanooga Valley/West LaFayette) a crowded field led to a runoff between lead vote getter Robert Stultz (35%) and Alan Painter (23%). Again, the runoff is August 11th.