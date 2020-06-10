My Best Me Health Tip – Can You Exercise Too Much?

Too much of anything is not good for you. One study showed that triathlons athletes or marathon runners, that exercise long term, have similar damage as an obese person that is non-active.

Our bodies are not designed to run 27 miles non-stop. Anything in moderation is acceptable. Thirty minutes a day of movement is important, three times a week.

Three times a week, you must involved in resistance training to maintain your balance, muscle tissue, especially after the age of 60. It can all can be done in 30 minutes a day.

