Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – June 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Very Muggy With A Few Afternoon Storms Possible Through Tomorrow!

Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid again for this afternoon with scattered, mainly late day showers and storms popping up. Highs will be in the upper 80’s. Leftover clouds with a stray shower possible Tuesday night with lows only 72-75.

Tomorrow: Widely scattered showers and storms will return for Wednesday. Continued very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80’s.

Extended Forecast: It looks sunny, drier, and less humid beginning late Wednesday night and Thursday and lasting through Sunday. Very nice with highs into the mid to upper 80’s and lows 60-64.

86 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows.

