Protester hit by car speaks out

CHATTANOOG, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the Weekend we showed you a video of a car driving through a group of protesters.

That car did hit one protester as they were walking near the Chattanooga convention center.

The person hit by the car was 28 year old Jonathan Wingo, he says he heard a noise, turned around and saw the car coming right towards him.

Wingo walked away with just a few bumps and bruises but says he’s upset that some people have this mindset to hurt peaceful protesters.

“ As mad as I am about getting hit by a car the thing that really upsets me the most is the fact that there are so many people out there that are actually encouraging this kind of thing. I know there have been all kinds of posts on social media about oh just drive through the protesters,” says Jonathan Wingo.

Chattanooga Police say they do have an investigator looking into it and if you have any information about the incident or the driver of the car contact law enforcement.