NASCAR Allowing Limited Number of Fans For Talladega Race June 21st

(press release) Talladega, Ala. – NASCAR announced today a plan to introduce the return of fans to its race events, which includes the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, June 21.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. In order to adhere to local social distancing guidelines, a limited number of guests (5,000) will be allowed in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

“Our frontstretch grandstands and towers are massive, measuring an incredible eight tenths of a mile long,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “That provides us ample room to be able to welcome race fans back with plenty of safe distancing between guests. NASCAR and the track staff will continue to work with health and government officials, and be ready to provide a safe experience for the NASCAR fans in attendance.”

The offer is open exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 on April 26 and live within 0-150 miles of the track in the state of Alabama. The geographical limitations are being implemented to limit travel and reduce risk. Eligible fans may use their April event credit to select new seats or may purchase seats, if preferred, through the following options:

Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/return for complete details or click here

Respond to an email offer sent to Alabama TSS spring ticket customers within the 150-mile radius

Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA

“We have a great respect for the responsibility that hosting fans brings, and it’s an honor for Talladega Superspeedway to be one of the first sports facilities to bring fans back to the race track,” added Crichton.

All fans in attendance will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings, and mandated to social distancing of six-feet (throughout venue). All protocols, including decontamination, thorough staff training, routine cleaning, Grab & Go packaged food items, can also be found here.

“As we continually work to safely reopen our economy, I am excited to see our NASCAR fans have a chance to attend the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “The folks at Talladega have been working hard to ensure they are prepared to welcome their fans back with all of the necessary health and safety protocols.”

No guests will not be allowed to enter the infield, as that will remain restricted to essential personnel. There will be no tailgating outside the property – prior, during or post event with the exception of those customers who purchased admissions for the motorhome/5th-wheel RV spots on the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

The available 44 motorhome and 5th-wheel RV spots on top of the Alabama Gang Superstretch come with full hookups. Campers (maximum of six guests per spot) will go through the same screenings as grandstand ticket holders and have the option of coming on property during select times Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. Those Alabama residents who had spring 2020 RV spaces and live within the 150 miles of the track should expect email communication from the track with details on how to purchase.

The GEICO 500, again set for June 21, will get the green flag at 2 p.m. CDT LIVE on FOX, MRN (Motor Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR’s Most Popular driver, Chase Elliott, is the defending champion of the 188-lap event while Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with five victories at the 2.66-mile facility.

The track’s weekend of racing kicks off on Saturday with a doubleheader, featuring the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series at 1 p.m. CDT followed by a 300-miler for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 4:30 p.m. CDT. These two events will compete without fans in attendance and be broadcast LIVE on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

All 2020 April Customers for the GEICO 500, as well as General Tire 200 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will have the opportunity to purchase their original order for the 2021 Talladega spring weekend.