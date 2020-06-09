Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic

______
ATLANTA –The following is a statement from Statewide Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling on voting and elections in Georgia:
“So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and falures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.”
(Atlanta)-Statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (who was on the ballot, himself) on Investigation into Fulton and Dekalb County Elections Processes:
“The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable. My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election. Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote.”
from CBS 46 in Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann acknowledged Tuesday that the county had bungled the election.
“The majority of folks I heard had applied for an absentee ballot and it was never processed,” she said. “I don’t really have an answer for why that happened, it’s very disappointing.”
Hausmann also apologized to those who hoped to vote by absentee and cannot afford to wait in long lines.
“You can’t blame anyone else on our lack of processing these applications,” she said. “That’s on us.”