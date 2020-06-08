Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – June 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Another Couple Of Warm & Humid Days, Then Cooler & Less Humid!
This Afternoon: Some clouds, Some sun, and a very few stray pop-up showers and perhaps a quick storm. Highs today will be cooler than the 94 degree reading we had Sunday – today, only into the upper 80’s.
Tonight: Any showers ending, a bit of fog forming, and overnight lows in the low and mid 70’s, with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 70’s.
Tomorrow: Tuesday’s forecast : A few more clouds with slightly higher shower and storm chances, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid & upper 80’s. Similar conditions for Wednesday, except the shower & storm chances will be a bit higher.
Extended Forecast: It looks sunny, drier, and cooler beginning Thursday and lasting through Sunday, Lower humidity and high falling into the lower & middle 80’s.
85 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows.
