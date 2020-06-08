Virginia murder suspect arrested in Chattanooga

Danielle Moss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A murder suspect wanted in Virginia was arrested in Chattanooga Saturday morning.

According to Chattanooga police, 23 year old Dalton Holbrook was arrested on Hixson pike.

CPD says that Holbrook was in a stolen vehicle with a stolen gun.

Holbrook is charged with two counts of theft of property, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

According to an affidavit, Holbrook will be processed for his Hamilton County charges and then he will be turned over to Virginia.

 

