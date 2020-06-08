Teacher pay won’t be affected by fewer school dollars

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – With the state of Tennessee facing a financial shortage and the education budget being cut, Hamilton County Schools are expected to feel the impact.

The district will receive almost $2 million dollars less for the upcoming school year.

Now the school district will have to utilize money from their own budget.

But school leaders say teacher pay will continue to stay the same.

Tim Hensley from the school system says “At this point we’re looking at pretty much being salary wise where we were last year. It’s always a challenge when you’re having to do more with less. Well just have to look at all of our priorities and try to structure any changes around our strategic plan.”

Hensley says there may be changes on how the county reopens their schools in the fall due to Covid-19.