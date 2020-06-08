Ringgold Happy to See the Start of Summer Football Workouts

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Georgia high school football teams were finally allowed to workout Monday for the first time in three months due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Perhaps no team was more anxious to get back to work than Ringgold after the Tigers failed to get a win last season.

Reporter:”When you came out here today Robert, how different was it?” (chuckles)

Said head coach Robert Akins:”Uh. It was real different. So just to see them, even though you just touch elbows or just at a distance say hello to them. It was good to talk to them and see that they were excited about the season coming up, and we’re just ready to get going.”

But Akins still can’t see his entire team gathered at once.

Reporter:”You were bringing guys in in waves as well.”

Said Akins:”That’s correct. We had. Catoosa County and the GHSA said we could have a max of twenty people. That includes coaches and players.”

The Tigers can’t do many traditional football activities yet either.

Said Akins:”No we can not have a football. We can not issue helmets. No protective equipment. So this is just strictly conditioning. But we’re making sure we are staying safe right now. We’re staying outside. We’re not going in the building right now, so anything we do from a weightlifting perspective is with body weight.”

Akins admits it has been pretty cool seeing some of his players return in shape, even though they couldn’t work out at school.

Said Akins:”We’ve had several kids that have come in this morning who have lost weight and toned up. Really look good. Look faster.”

Now you know Ringgold’s wish was to go hot and heavy on their workouts after losing every game last season.

Said Akins:”One of the main things that affected us last year during that season is the injures. We had 32 kids that missed at least one game, and we had several starters who were captains who missed the whole season. I’ve always heard the adage that you have to out-work your opponent, but you also have to work smart. And so I think this may have been good for us to get our kids more relaxed, and now we can get them back into shape.”