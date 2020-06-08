Renfro Corporation CEO defends free masks

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The EPA says Renfro Corporation’s masks are safe to use.
This, after the Hamilton County Health Department recalled the company’s face masks because they used a chemical called Silvadur.
Even since then, the company has continued making masks.
The EPA says the Silvadur technology used in Renfro’s masks is safe to use as a material preservation in textiles or fabrics.
Renfro CEO Stan Jewell tells us says they were safe to use all along.
“To be able to change our manufacturing operations to support this cause and to produce millions of masks that were helping protect citizens, that was a real source of pride within our organization. To have that called into question and to have our product disparaged is disheartening to everyone.”
Renfro Corporation has been in contact with the governor’s office, and hopes health departments will start distributing them soon.