MLB’s Latest Proposal Calls For 76 Game Season

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball teams have proposed a 76-game regular season with up to 16 playoff clubs in a coronavirus-delayed year. People familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press about the plan Monday on condition of anonymity because details were not announced. MLB’s latest offer would guarantee 50% of players’ prorated salaries over the regular season and about 75 percent if the postseason is completed. The proposal would eliminate all free-agent compensation for the first time since the free-agent era started in 1976.

