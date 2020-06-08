MLB’s Latest Proposal Calls For 76 Game Season

While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball teams have proposed a 76-game regular season with up to 16 playoff clubs in a coronavirus-delayed year. People familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press about the plan Monday on condition of anonymity because details were not announced. MLB’s latest offer would guarantee 50% of players’ prorated salaries over the regular season and about 75 percent if the postseason is completed. The proposal would eliminate all free-agent compensation for the first time since the free-agent era started in 1976.
