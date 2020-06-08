Healthcare Hero’s Name: Megan Boldt

My mother Megan is an ER nurse. She works 12 hour shifts almost everyday and has 4 children, me included. She works extremely hard everyday to save as many lives as she can. She worked her ass off to put herself through medical school and is the most deserving person for this prize. She is kind, generous, and loving. When I think of what I want to be when I’m older she is the first person to come to mind. She is a true inspiration and is more deserving of this prize than anyone else.

Submitted by: Scarlett O’Brien