Healthcare Hero’s Name: Jereisha Clay-Twitty

My hero is Jereisha Twitty. She works at Erlanger on 3ed Street. She’s been there over five years . She is a mom of five and also pregnant with another girl. She worked in the NICU to start and later switching to supply chain tech. Jereisha is my hero because she is putting her life and unborn baby on the frontline to make sure the shelves are fully stocked with supplies.

Submitted by: Jacqueline Ramsey