High School Student Protest at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga high school students gathered in Coolidge Park this afternoon to peacefully protest against police brutality.

Pastor Ron King says “Frustration that they are feeling in this generation. They want change to start with them, so they were willing to do whatever.. put in the leg work necessary to pull this off and they did an amazing job.”

While social distancing, students stood in solidarity holding signs representing the names of lives lost to police brutality.

Student Janiah Cooper says “I’ve been trying to get into more protests especially being black and growing up in America today. Seeing what’s being done to people of our color.”

After kneeling for eight minutes and forty-six seconds in honor of Georgia Floyd.

Students lined two by two to walk together across the Walnut street bridge.

Student Kennedy Garrett adds “ A lot of times when this happens, a lot of people are not educated about it and that’s where a lot of this could happen. I feel like, we really need to educate people as a whole.”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.