Health Dept. on Protests: “we worry about every potential spread”

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department said that a recent spike in coronavirus cases is not linked to ongoing protests.

In response to whether or not they’re expecting a spike in the coming weeks because of protests, Health administrator Becky Barnes said that when groups are not social distancing you have the potential for spread.

- Advertisement -

“Anytime there is a group of any size where people are not practicing social distancing there’s that potential. So we worry about every potential spread in our community,” Barnes said.

Over the weekend, Hamilton County added over 70 new cases and 28 Monday.

There are just under 900 active cases.