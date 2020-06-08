Free COVID-19 testing at local churches

[dfp_ads id=639820]

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Positive Coronavirus cases are increasing daily.

There are a total of 1,458 cases of the Coronavirus in Hamilton County, as of Sunday.

The Hamilton County health department has been working with local pastors to figure out the best way to test minorities in our community

Testing was located at Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

They tested a total of 647 people this weekend.

Bill Ulmer of the Health Department says, “So, people have every opportunity to get tested. We want to see more and more and more come out until we can get everyone who wants to be tested, tested.”

The organizers of the Minority Health Fair will be providing free N95 masks at these testing events.

This week’s testing will be located at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist church on Saturday and Sunday.

A complete list of testing locations for the month of June:

Saturday, June 13 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 14 (noon-3 p.m.) Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist

Saturday, June 20 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 21 (noon-3 p.m.) Hawkinsville Baptist Church

Saturday, June 27 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 28 (noon-3 p.m.) Greater Tucker Baptist Church

All sites are open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.