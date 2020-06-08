Drive-Thru testing in Soddy Daisy on Wednesday

SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – COVID-19 testing is moving further out into Hamilton County on Wednesday.

Cempa Community Care will hold a drive-thru testing event at Veterans Park in Soddy Daisy.

- Advertisement -

It will run from 10 AM til 2 PM.

You don’t need a referral and it is free (but they will bill your insurance company if tests are covered).

If you need help getting to the testing, call Tri-State Transportation at (423) 544-1008.

“This week’s testing event in Soddy Daisy will mark our sixth COVID-19 testing event so far,” said Shannon Stephenson, CEO at Cempa Community Care.

“Alongside our community partners, we’ve worked to expand access to convenient COVID-19 testing. Our goal is to meet our community members where they are, and we look forward to serving residents of the Soddy Daisy area this week at Veterans Park.”

Also this week, the Kroger Health clinic moves from East Ridge to the Northgate Mall parking area on Wednesday. You will need to call for an appointment

Northgate Mall – Parking Lot

271 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Wednesday, June 10 – Friday, June 12

Hours: 9AM – 4:30PM

The National Guard will assist with a weekend testing event at Ooltewah Elementary. That is on Friday and Saturday.

Ooltewah Elementary School

8890 Snowy Owl Rd, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Friday, June 12 from 1PM to 6PM

Saturday, June 14 from 11AM to 6PM

The Health Department testing this week returns to Hardee Elementary and Eastlake Academy. The church site this week is Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist

1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Saturday, June 13 from 10AM to 1PM

Sunday, June 14 from 12PM to 3PM

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8AM and 6PM. Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 423-315-3994.