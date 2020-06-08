Deputy and Arizona man injured in I 59 wreck Sunday night

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dade County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured late last night after his parked vehicle was struck on I-59.
Deputy Trevor Newsom suffered a head injury in that incident which occurred when his marked vehicle with flashing lights was hit by another car at a highway construction project.
The driver of that car, 39 year old Jason Phillip of Phoenix, Arizona was seriously hurt.
He was transported by Life Force.
Deputy Newsom suffered a head injury and was released from the hospital this morning.
All lanes of the interstate were shut down while crews worked the scene.