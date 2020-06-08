Day Nine of Chattanooga Protests Sheds Light on the “LGBTQ” Community

[dfp_ads id=639820]

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Day nine of protest is not slowing down in numbers.

Dozens of Protesters showed up at Miller Park ready to march on their two mile journey.

Sunday’s demonstration slightly shifted its focus.

It peeled back another layer on the black lives matter movement.

Protesters shed light on the L.G.B.T.Q. community and the “injustice” that black members of the community face.

Similar to black lives matter, the chant black trans matter was screamed throughout the streets of Chattanooga celebrating the pride of L.G.B.T.Q. while revealing the social climate.

For protesters, Sunday was about making sure everyone in the black community felt included.

“We are black trans people and we are going to say our truth and we’re not like abstract people that died or people that you see their hashtag” said Jude Olubodun. “You see us here today. You see the words. You hear the words coming from our mouth and there’s there’s that’s different. There’s no way to deny that.”

“I believe that if we are going to be liberated as a society, that everyone should be able to be a part of that” said Kamari Bailey. “Nobody is free until everybody is free, that’s what (inaudible) says and that’s what I believe.”

Monday’s protest at Coolidge is expected to be the largest yet.

