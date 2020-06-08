CBS Hopes to Mike Up Golfers For Return of PGA Tour This Week

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
5

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – The PGA Tour returns this week at Colonial with a different look and perhaps more voices. CBS Sports anchor Jim Nantz will be alone in the booth at the Charles Schwab Challenge as the network cuts its footprint in half. But CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus says the network will be trying to get the players more involved during the round. He says “Inside The Ropes” is a new feature in which players will walk into a small tent near one of the tees and speak briefly into a remote camera. McManus also says CBS is working aggressively to get players to wear microphones.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOrganizers cancel 2020 Tennessee State Fair
Next articleMLB’s Latest Proposal Calls For 76 Game Season
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.