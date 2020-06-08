CBS Hopes to Mike Up Golfers For Return of PGA Tour This Week

While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – The PGA Tour returns this week at Colonial with a different look and perhaps more voices. CBS Sports anchor Jim Nantz will be alone in the booth at the Charles Schwab Challenge as the network cuts its footprint in half. But CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus says the network will be trying to get the players more involved during the round. He says “Inside The Ropes” is a new feature in which players will walk into a small tent near one of the tees and speak briefly into a remote camera. McManus also says CBS is working aggressively to get players to wear microphones.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.