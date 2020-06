[dfp_ads id=639820]

If you’ve been suffering from fatigue, there are a couple of things you can do. Check with your doctor about getting your blood work done. Make sure your iron level is stabilized because that can affect your energy level.

Women should have their thyroids checked to make sure it’s regulated. Men should check their testosterone levels after the age of 40.

