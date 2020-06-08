Attorney questions gun charges against police protester

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The attorney for protester Trevan Young raises questions about his arrest at a protest.

Police arrest him on June 1st for having parts of a firearm in a backpack, says it raises many questions.

Attorney McCracken Poston released a video of the arrest of Young by several officers during the protest at Miller park.

The attorney says Young, who is black, is an army veteran with no criminal arrest record.

“The problem is.. they used the information… they assembled the gun which was not assembled, they assembled it for a press release. That may have influenced a judge signing a search warrant, if they were shown an assembled weapon, or given the idea that it was assembled.”

Poston says Young had peacefully taken part in the protest for about two hours before police arrested him.

The attorney says police didn’t just confiscate Young’s backpack.

They also confiscated his car, where police say they found another weapon.

Poston says it was legally locked in the car.