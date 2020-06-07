Chattanooga City Clerk employee tests positive for COVID-19

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
9
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The city of Chattanooga announced today that a City Court Clerk’s employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, the City Courts will be closed to the public through close of business on Thursday, June 18.

During that time, they plan on sanitizing the facilities and thoroughly cleaning them.

If you attended court or visited the offices between May 27th and June 4th you are strongly advised to monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested at one of the many free testing locations.

Court will resume Friday, June 19.

All court cases have been rescheduled.

For more information, call 311.

