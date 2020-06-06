Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – June 7th, 2020

[dfp_ads id=639820]

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Get Ready For A Hot & Humid Weekend, & Cooler Conditions Late Next Week!

Sunday: Still warm & muggy, with gradually decreasing clouds . Temperatures a little bit above our seasonal high for the year, which is 85 degrees, and we’ll hit around 92. Very warm and humid with more late day sunshine with heat index values in the mid 90s. Again, a stray shower or t-storm not ruled out.

We’re lapsing into the typical early summer pattern, but summer doesn’t “officially” start until Saturday, June 20. Heat index values will soar into the mid 90s.

Tropical moisture will start to push through on Monday with increasing cloud cover and a slight chance for some showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be hot near 90 and more moisture will only increase the heat index values around the mid 90s.

Also, we are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves into the Northern Gulf later in the weekend, and may affect our weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with scattered showers storms possible.

85 & 63 are our seasonal highs and lows.

