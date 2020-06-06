Two people shot on Water Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Saturday afternoon shooting has left two victims in serious condition.

According to CPD, the shooting happened on Water Street in the Alton Park area around 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

CPD says that the injuries are non-life threatening.

However, they are very serious.

On the scene of a shooting that happened on Water Street, near Highland Avenue. Chattanooga police tell me that two people were shot and both were transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/zB7Ah0FMLK — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) June 6, 2020

Some neighbors told News 12 that they were concerned about violence in the area.

Public Information Officer with the Chattanooga Police Department says, “There’s no rhyme or reason for when these types of incidents happen. In summertime, there’s no telling when things might pop off. Our investigators are just now beginning to unpack this and get into the circumstances surrounding it. So, I can’t give you any information as to why now, what led up to that or if this is necessarily a common thing.”

CPD is still investigating this incident.