Friday night shooting in Grundy County

COALMONT, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.

The shooting happened on Ranger Creek Road.

According to Sheriff Shrum, deputies arrived on the scene and found 24- year-old Stone Nolan in the living room floor.

Shrum says that Nolan had been shot by his father Dale Nolan.

Stone Nolan was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that Dale acted in self-defense.