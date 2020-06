Crowd remembers Breonna Taylor

Dorothy grew up in Bay Minette, Alabama near the state's beautiful Gulf Coast. Before coming to WDEF she worked at a station in Columbus, Georgia. Dorothy spent several years there as an Anchor and also reporter in Auburn, Alabama. Dorothy graduated from the University of Montevallo in Alabama and played tennis for the school. She has a Labrador Retriever. When she's not working Dorothy enjoys spending time with her pup, doing outdoor activities, going to the beach, hiking, slalom skiing, snow skiing, snowboarding and hanging out with her family. You can contact Dorothy at dsherman@wdef.com