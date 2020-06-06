Crowd remembers Breonna Taylor

By
Dorothy Sherman
-
0
8
[dfp_ads id=639820]

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – As people continue demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a crowd remembered another person Friday night, Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police.

- Advertisement -[dfp_ads id=368496]

On the riverfront, the HEARD, CCJ and The People’s Pastor held a ceremony and candlelight vigil honoring her life and demanding justice is served.

They also took to the Chattanooga streets to march.

Marchers said Friday was Taylor’s birthday.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here