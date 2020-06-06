Another Record Number of COVID-19 Cases for Hamilton Co.

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
7
MGN Image
[dfp_ads id=639820]

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County is seeing another record number of coronavirus cases.

The Health Department says they’ve increased by 106 since Thursday.

- Advertisement -[dfp_ads id=368496]

There are now 1,381 cases in the county.

Hispanics make up 67 percent of those cases, with 931.

19 people have died, but 569 people have recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says more than 1,700 people have been tested this week.

Previous articleTupelo Elvis Festival goes virtual
Next articleChattanooga City Clerk employee tests positive for COVID-19
Emily Cassulo
You can watch Emily Cassulo weeknights on News 12 Now at 6 and Prime News at 7 with John Mercer. Emily also does stories on different tech products and issues for Tech Byte, which airs Mondays on News 12 Now. She joined the WDEF news team in September 2016 from News 12’s sister station in Columbus, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, producer and reporter. Emily is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Before moving to Mississippi, she worked at WBBJ-TV, covering crime and severe weather throughout West Tennessee. She loves living in Chattanooga, and exploring what the Scenic City has to offer. Emily is a Florida native, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science. While in college, Emily worked part-time as a reporter/web producer at News/Talk 96.5 WDBO. She broke her first news story there, which made national headlines, and covered the 2010 Central Florida congressional elections and the high-profile Casey Anthony trial. When she’s not busy reporting, Emily enjoys shopping, reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends. Feel free to e-mail her at ecassulo@wdef.com if you have any story ideas or just want to say ‘Hi.’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here