5-year-old finds Megalodon tooth on North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSOC) — A five-year-old boy found a prehistoric Megalodon tooth near his family’s condo on the beach in Cherry Grove, according to WPDE.
John and Amanda Griffin, of Asheboro, said they and their son, Brantley, were looking at jellyfish on the beach when the boy made the find.
The parents said their son mistook it for a shell and almost tossed it before they realized what he was holding. The Carolina coast is becoming a well-known hot spot for finding giant prehistoric Megalodon teeth.
“It’s really rare,” says marine biologist and owner of WB Diving, Chris Slog. “In North Carolina, we’re really lucky and specifically Wilmington, it’s one of a few places in the world where you can find the Megalodon teeth in those numbers.