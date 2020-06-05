Woman Dies from Drug Overdose in Grundy Co.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another fatal drug overdose.

Sheriff Clint Shrum has been warning residents about the dangers of these overdoses.

On Thursday night, deputies responded to a call in Monteagle, where a 26-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She later died, marking the fourth drug-related death since April.

Two more overdoses were reported within the next five hours. Both were given NARCAN and survived.

Charles Hollon of Monteagle was arrested in that latest case. He’s being charged with possession of drugs.

Investigators say Hollon hasn’t yet been charged in the latest overdose death.