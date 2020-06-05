Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – June 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A few Passing Showers Friday Morning, Drier And Hotter Times Are Ahead – Especially Saturday

A few isolated showers and storms likely passing through the morning. It will stay warm and muggy this morning with lots of patchy fog. Lows will be between 70 & 75.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: A few passing showers will move through for the first half of Friday. Very warm and humid with more late day sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 80’s.

Tonight: Fair and muggy Friday night with lows near 70. Again, some fog will be forming late.

The Weekend: It’s looking drier and hotter with more sunshine and only stray late day showers possible Saturday… Possible, just not very likely. Highs between 90-92 through Sunday with lows around 70. Monday is still looking dry and hot with highs near 90.

Related Article: The Weather Team plays firefighter for a day

Also, we are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves into the Northern Gulf later in the weekend, and may affect our weather by late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with scattered showers storms possible.

85 & 63 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.