SC high school senior denied walking at graduation because she wore pants

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A South Carolina senior was told she was not able to walk across the stage at graduation because she was wearing pants.
Dynasia Clark is a senior from Lamar High School in Darlington County. While many schools were not able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic, her school found a way.
Clark is openly gay and wanted to wear pants to feel more comfortable during this exciting experience. Lamar High School had a dress code put in place for the ceremony, requiring girls to wear a dress. Clark said she wasn’t expecting the school to stop her.
“I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal, because we’re already here, we’re already fixing to walk but now I can’t go because of a dress code,” Clark said.