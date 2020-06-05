Local churches holding prayer rally seeking racial justice and reconciliation tonight

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Local churches will come together to let their voices be heard following the death of George Floyd.

Tonight at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church there will be a prayer rally seeking racial justice and reconciliation.

The church’s pastor said they believe in the power of prayer to bring change.

“I’ve had so many people ask me, well what next after prayer. Well we’re also believers that faith without works is there. So we’re committing ourselves to not only pray and speak to God and ask God to move, but then after we have prayed to God we’re committing ourselves to move also to develop relationships to break down the walls of racism and injustice by letting our light shine in this dark time,” Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Ternae Jordan said.

Because of COVID-19, the event will be outdoors on the parking lot of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 TN-58 Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Folks are encouraged to arrive early.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m.