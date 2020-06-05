Lee: National Guard faces ‘tremendous challenge’ in DC

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee National Guard troops face a “tremendous challenge” as they head to the nation’s capital at the request of President Donald Trump to help quell protests that have arisen in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Tennessee is one of several states to send National Guard troops to Washington. Roughly 1,000 Tennessee troops are expected to be in Washington D.C. no later than Saturday. Lee praised a decision by more than 60 guardsmen to lay day down their shields at the request of the peaceful demonstrators outside the state Capitol building on Monday.