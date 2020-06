HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The human skeletal remains found on Boy Scout Road have been identified.

According to a report from the University of North Texas, it’s 43-year-old Jerry ‘Leroy’ Guess.

His remains were found in November 2018.

Guess was last seen on May 30 that year in Soddy Daisy, and was reported missing that day.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office still doesn’t know how he died.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office.