CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – As people continue demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a crowd remembered another person Friday night, Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police.

On the riverfront, the HEARD, CCJ and The People’s Pastor held a ceremony and candlelight vigil honoring her life and demanding justice is served.

They also took to the Chattanooga streets to march.

Marchers said Friday was Taylor’s birthday.