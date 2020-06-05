Chattanooga Red Wolves Can Return to Play on July 18th

(chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com) TAMPA, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club is pleased to announce that the League One Board of Governors voted today in favor of a framework returning the league to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 18th.

“Today’s announcement gives us a clearer direction to finally play professional soccer again in the Scenic City,” says GM & President Sean McDaniel. “We have all been anxiously awaiting for quite some time for establishing a safe return to play and it’s looking very good for us to do so soon. Everyone from the players to the fans can now start looking forward to the near future of enjoying the beautiful game in CHI Memorial Stadium.”

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have been training in small groups at CHI Memorial Stadium and, when deemed safe, will ramp up to full training leading up to the beginning of the 2020 season.

“The announcement is a big step for all of us,” says Head Coach Jimmy Obleda. “It gives us a tangible start that we can begin working towards. It allows the coaching staff and players to get in the mindset that we are going to be playing very soon. So let’s get ready”

While additional information on competition format, scheduling and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines and that this vote was an approval of the framework of the 2020 season with a provisional start date.