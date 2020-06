HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County is seeing another record number of coronavirus cases.

The Health Department says they’ve increased by 106 since Thursday.

There are now 1,381 cases in the county.

Hispanics make up 67 percent of those cases, with 931.

19 people have died, but 569 people have recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says more than 1,700 people have been tested this week.